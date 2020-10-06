Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: GWU proposes private emergency fund for businesses

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who proposed an obligatory fund by the private sector to support employees in times of economic crises. The union celebrated its 77th anniversary on Monday.

The paper reports on Joseph Muscat’s resignation speech in parliament, who expressed pride in contributing to a ‘stronger country’. He said he always wanted to bring about more and better changes.

Another story says that students and the Institute of Tourism Studies have increased by 136 percent in the past three years. Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia visited the school on the start of the academic year on Monday.

