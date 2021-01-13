Malta: GWU registers dispute with court agency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the General Workers Union declared an industrial dispute with the Court Services Agency over working conditions for drivers, who are being requested to carry out additional duties from those outlined by the collective agreement.

The paper marks one year since the election of Robert Abela as Prime Minister after winning the contest for Labour Party leader. The paper says that his first year was characterised by extraordinary national and international challenges.

