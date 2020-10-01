Malta: GWU says pandemic demonstrates role of unions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who warned against abuse by employers as a result of the coronavirus. Bugeja argued that the pandemic shows the need for workers to join trade unions.

The paper says that an EU Commission on the rule of law in member states observes ‘significant reforms’ in the judicial system in Malta. The report was presented on Wednesday by Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova.

Another story reports that PN leadership challenger Bernard Grech said during a debate with incumbent Adrian Delia that he is ashamed to say he is from Malta, when abroad, often telling people he is Greek instead.

