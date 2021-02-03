Malta: GWU to submit proposals for new employment laws

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union is preparing proposals for new employment laws based on the principles of inclusivity and the living wage. General secretary Josef Bugeja said new legislation needs to focus on green jobs and digitalisation.

The paper tells the story of a 30-year-old nurse in the UK who contracted the Covid-19 virus while pregnant. The woman, who is also a nurse, was administered Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation to beat severe symptoms.

