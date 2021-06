Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks with Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché who said that higher buildings and increased traffic are raising temperatures in urban centres. He warned that, unless the situation is addressed, this phenomenon will cause health challenges.

The paper speaks to organic farming specialist Mark Salerno who said the problem with the scattering of micro-plastics in the soil can be solved if plastics used by farmers are collected and processed.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro