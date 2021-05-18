Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that hackers have released the details of about 21,000 PN members on the dark web. The party refused to negotiate with the group behind the cyber-attack launched last month and said that the compromised data was from before 2014. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/hackers-leak-pn-data-of-more-than-21000-people.872680

The paper says that the police have arrested a man over a murder in Għarb in 2018. CCTV footage indicates that the victim, a 42-year-old Egyptian national, got into the car with the alleged hitman a few hours before he was found dead in a pool of blood.

