Illum publishes findings showing that half the population would favour quotas on the number of foreign workers in Malta. Just under a third are against any form or restrictions while a fifth said they are unsure.

Another story says that Finance Minster Clyde Caruana will contest the 8th Electoral District together with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and PL MP Ian Castaldi Paris. Caruana will also join the PL list for the 2nd District, his home turf.

