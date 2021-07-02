Malta: Health authorities accepting UK digital Covid-19 certificates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Malta is now accepting the UK digital vaccine certificates generated by the NHS app. The Health Ministry said that airlines and health officials will be able to authenticate the certificates using a purposely developed verifier app. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-01/local-news/Malta-starts-accepting-the-digital-app-version-of-the-UK-NHS-vaccine-certificate-6736234841

Another story quotes from a Magistrate’s judgement which said that the Courts are not competent to assess the contribution of the state in a construction accident that claimed the life of a neighbour but said that authorities should not be afraid of building contractors. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-01/local-news/Two-architects-found-guilty-of-causing-Miriam-Pace-s-death-sentenced-to-community-service-6736234833

