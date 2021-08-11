Malta: Health centres without triage after UĦM issues directive for carers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

No triage is being carried out at health centres after UĦM issued directives on Tuesday to its members, Newsbook.com.mt has learnt.

Sources speaking to this newsroom explained that nursing aides at reception were carrying out triage after they replaced doctors who would ask patients a series of yes and no questions to enable them to be seen in the most appropriate part of the centre. It is also meant to determine the urgency of seeing a patient depending on their health condition.

