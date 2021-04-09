Malta: Health minister announces woodland project in memory of Covid-19 victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a tweet by Health Minister Chris Fearne who revealed plans by the government to plant a woodland to commemorate the victims of the pandemic. The minister said the site will honour the sacrifices of the nation in a challenging period.

Another story says that expenditure on social benefits increased by €79 million in one year, totalling €1.08 billion in 2020. The spend on old age pension grew by a minimum of €27 every week per beneficiary since 2013.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...