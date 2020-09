Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the government is committed to helping workers and businesses that have been negatively affected by pandemic. Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said that state support will continue for as long as needed.

Another story quotes Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne who said that it is vital that children are able to go to school and that the government is doing everything possible to reopen schools safely.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...