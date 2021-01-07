Malta: Health Minister does not exclude further restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday where he said that further safety measures may be introduced following a rise in Covid-19 cases. He said that front liners and vulnerable people will receive the vaccine by May.

The paper says that the number of new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday reached a record high for a single day since the start of the pandemic in March as 224 people were registered infected. Just under 950 new cases were reported in a week.

Another story says that the Union of Teachers announced a two-day strike on Wednesday evening following a round of talks with the Prime Minister, the Education Minister and health authorities.

