Malta: Health Minister says pandemic brought under control

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the Covid-19 situation in Malta is now under control but warned that the pandemic is still raging in most countries and appealed for caution by the public. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/mill-5-ta-lulju-mistennija-jibdew-attivitajiet-socjali-u-kulturali-kontrollati/

Another story reports on a murder case in Marsa on Thursday night. The police were alerted to a man lying in a pool of blood who was then rushed to Mater Dei hospital, but was certified dead sometime later. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/aggornata-arrestat-is-suspettat-ewlieni-tal-qtil-fil-marsa/

