Malta: Herd immunity expected by summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the government plans to vaccinate 2,000 people every week in the short term before then raising that to 5,000 jabs a week. A spokesperson for the Health Ministry said that herd immunity in Malta is expected by summer.

Another story quotes PN MP Adrian Delia who said he wants to build a sustainable charity foundation that continues to donate to the Dar tal-Providenza. On Friday, the former Opposition Leader gave a €500,000 donation on behalf of a Tunisia-based company.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...