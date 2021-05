Reading Time: < 1 minute

Herd immunity, achieved by Malta earlier this week, was a big milestone in the fight against COVID-19 but it was not the end, the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the popular Ask Charmaine programme hosted by Times of Malta, she also revealed that more than half of people aged over 16 had applied to be vaccinated since applications for that age cohort started.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745