Malta: Highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases in two weeks

The Independent reports that new daily Covid-19 cases rose to 101 on Friday, the first time to reach over a hundred in a fortnight. Meanwhile, 119 recoveries lowered the number of active cases to 723. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-13/local-news/New-Covid-19-cases-back-over-100-mark-after-almost-two-weeks-6736235940

The paper says that the Civil Protection Department put out 513 grass or rubbish fires since the start of June. Rabat and Siġġiewi recorded the highest number of such incidents, with 28 cases each. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-13/local-news/Hot-season-Malta-sees-over-540-grassfires-a-year-6736235939

