Malta: Hike in residency fees to fund recovery

The Times reports that fees for the residency programme is set to rise by more than double from the current €30,000 to help the economic recovery. The scheme grants residency rights to third-country nationals but not citizenship.

The paper says that the police have identified two women who shouted racial abuse at a teenage player during a football match in the women’s under-19 league on Sunday. The 16-year-old spoke up about the incident on Facebook after the game.

