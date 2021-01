Reading Time: < 1 minute

Last night at around. 7.30pm, the Police were informed that a hold up had taken place in Rudolph Street, Sliema.

They went immediately on the scene and from initial investigations it appears that the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, entered the shop and demanded cash from the cashier, a 23-year-old woman.

Source: TVM

Updated 1639

