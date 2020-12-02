Malta: Home furnishings sales boom

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that businesses in the home furnishings category have registered a rise in sales during the Black Friday period, with more people staying indoors because of the pandemic.

Another story reports that the number of Covid-19 victims climbed to 141 after four more deaths were announced on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there were 102 new cases and 83 recoveries yesterday.

