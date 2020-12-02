Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Home furnishings sales boom

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that businesses in the home furnishings category have registered a rise in sales during the Black Friday period, with more people staying indoors because of the pandemic.

Another story reports that the number of Covid-19 victims climbed to 141 after four more deaths were announced on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there were 102 new cases and 83 recoveries yesterday.

