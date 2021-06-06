Malta: Ħondoq ir-Rummien property owners float expropriation deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the owners of land in Ħondoq ir-Rummien told the government that they would consider selling the area for €17 million. The site is earmarked for a development project that includes a yacht marina, hotel, and villas.

The paper publishes results of the monthly trust ratings which put Prime Minister Robert Abela 21 percentage points ahead of Opposition Leader Bernard Grech. Both leaders registered an increase from last month. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/data_and_surveys/110091/labour_vote_grows_despite_bernard_grechs_trust_bounceback_

