Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes findings by Eurostat showing that households in Malta spent 12.5 percent of total consumption expenditure on foods and non-alcoholic beverages, amounting to €916 million.

Another story quotes the Prime Minister who described 2020 as a year of changes and listed a series of decisions by the government, including the appointment of a new Police Commissioner, State Advocate, and Attorney General.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...