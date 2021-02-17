Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Malta Headline

Malta: HSBC Malta confirms introduction of criticized €5 fee

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

HSBC Malta will be introducing the much-criticsed Customer Account Fee. The bank announced that following an extended consultation period, it will be proceeding with the introduction of a monthly Customer Account Fee of €5 which shall be applicable to personal banking customers.

Following extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including the local regulatory authorities, the Bank said it will introduce a revised version of the account fee that further widens the scope of these exemptions.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1822
%d bloggers like this: