Malta: HSBC Malta confirms introduction of criticized €5 fee

HSBC Malta will be introducing the much-criticsed Customer Account Fee. The bank announced that following an extended consultation period, it will be proceeding with the introduction of a monthly Customer Account Fee of €5 which shall be applicable to personal banking customers.

Following extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including the local regulatory authorities, the Bank said it will introduce a revised version of the account fee that further widens the scope of these exemptions.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1822

