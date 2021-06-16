Malta: Hundreds of speeding fines issued in three weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that over 1,600 speeding fines have been issued in the three weeks since new speed cameras were installed in the Coast Road. The highest recorded speed was 105 km/h, exceeding the maximum limit by 35 km/h.

Another story reports on a consultation process on a government strategy towards a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. Launching the document, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that the vision encompasses different sectors from industry to water management.

