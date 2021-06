Reading Time: < 1 minute

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, continued Thursday morning with a tense and emotion testimony from Melvin Theuma.

Recordings were played of conversations between Theuma and Johann Cremona, the latter being a close aide and providing support to Theuma throughout the murder and until his arrest.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745