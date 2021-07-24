Malta: ICT jobs expected to grow by a fifth over ten years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a report by eSkills Malta Foundation projecting an increase in demand of more than 20 per cent for ICT professionals in the next 10 years. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri urged businesses to prepare their workforces for new needs. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-23/local-news/21-9-employment-growth-in-the-ICT-sector-expected-in-the-next-10-years-6736235416

The paper says that the British government has relaxed quarantine requirements for persons employed in sensitive areas after mass isolation has created severe shortages in products and staff. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-24/world-news/England-quarantine-rules-being-relaxed-to-avoid-shortages-6736235440

