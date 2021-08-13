Malta: IMF recommends phasing out of Covid-19 financial support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the International Monetary Fund advised Malta to gradually start scaling down its Covid-19 financial support. Representatives of the UN body met with government officials this week to review the country’s finances. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/scale-back-covid-19-aid-malta-urged-by-the-imf.893125

The paper says that Malta is sending 40,000 Covid-19 vaccines as well as test kits to Libya. Only around 765,000 people in the North African country had been inoculated by Monday from a population of seven million. Malta: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-to-send-40000-vaccine-doses-to-libya.893122

