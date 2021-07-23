Malta: IMF revises country outlook upwards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on projections by the International Monetary Fund expecting GDP in Malta to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2022. The country report revised its forecast from earlier this which expected an increase of 4.7 per cent.

The paper says that there have been more than 500,000 transactions using the government Covid-19 vouchers since these were launched in June, mostly using the printed vouchers. The total spend so far amounts to €16 million. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/e16-il-miljun-injettati-fl-ekonomija-sa-issa-bil-vawcers/

