Malta: Impacted sectors to benefit from €42 million Brexit fund

The Times reports that Malta is set to receive €42 million to temper the economic effects of Brexit. The funds will go to alleviate businesses and jobs in the impacts mostly impacted by the UK’s departure from the EU.

Another story says that the family of Miriam Pace, the victim of a house collapse last year, criticised a decision by the Prime Minister not to publish a report into the incident. The family’s lawyer said they were ‘baffled’ by the secretive approach.

