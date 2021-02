Reading Time: < 1 minute

The PN’s administrative council has ruled out opening internal proceedings against former PN leader Simon Busuttil over the Egrant affair.

In a symbolic move announced on Thursday during a council meeting, PN leader Bernard Grech proposed that any action against Busuttil be formally ruled out, a proposal the council agreed with.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1745

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...