Malta: Inauguration of second fibre optic cable that links Gozo with the rest of the world

Prime Minister Robert Abela this morning inaugurated the second fibre optic cable which he said will link Gozo with the rest of the world, and will eventually place the island in the centre of digital transformation.

During the project’s inauguration, with an investment of some four million euro, Dr Abela said that this cable is an example of the Government’s vision for a permanent link with Gozo and to continue reducing the average wealth difference of Gozitans, compared with those living in Malta.

Source: TVM

Updated 1743

