Malta: Inbound tourism for July 2020 decreased by 84.0%

During the month under review, a total of 44,557 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 2,965 were made for business purposes according to the latest data published by the National Statistics Office, NSO.

Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years, 41.9%, followed by those within the 0-24 age bracket, 30.8%.

Inbound tourists coming from Italy were the most popular, with a share of 25.6% of the total inbound tourists.

