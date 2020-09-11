Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta Headline

Malta: Inbound tourism for July 2020 decreased by 84.0%

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

During the month under review, a total of 44,557 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 2,965 were made for business purposes according to the latest data published by the National Statistics Office, NSO.

Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years, 41.9%, followed by those within the 0-24 age bracket, 30.8%.

Inbound tourists coming from Italy were the most popular, with a share of 25.6% of the total inbound tourists.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:55
%d bloggers like this: