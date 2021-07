Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports that there were 880 flights to Malta during June, 500 more than the previous month. Industry sources welcomed the results and said that it bodes well ahead of the reopening to the largest tourist market, the UK.

The paper says that a Covid-19 Action Team set up by the Nationalist Party is not meeting regularly and that it has not presented any proposals. The internal group includes five MPs shadowing different areas.

