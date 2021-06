Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that there were six reported cases of rape in the first months this year, a rise when compared to the same period last year. In 2020, the police received a total of 17 reports of rape.

Another story says that the Italian government has opened dialogue with rescue organisations operating in the Mediterranean. In a meeting with Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, NGOs appealed for concrete action to save migrants at sea.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro