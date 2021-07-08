Malta: Increase in transmission of Covid-19 variants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Covid-19 cases infected with the Delta variant have risen to ten from two a week ago. Health authorities have also reported two cases of the Alpha variant, first discovered in the UK, and three Gamma cases, originating in Brazil. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-charmaine-gauci-answers-questions-on-covid-19.884935

Another story reports that enforcement officers have issued nearly 800 fines to e-kickscooter users and service provers since the beginning of the year for obstruction, dangerous parking, and inconvenience to the public. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/fines-soar-in-crackdown-on-electric-scooters.885076

