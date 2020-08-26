Malta: Industrial prices highest in five months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Industrial production prices rose by 1.16 percent in July compared with the same month in 2019. Data released by the National Statistics Office shows that this was the highest monthly increase since February this year. The Industrial Producer Price Index registered an increased in all groupings expect for energy, which recorded no change.

The highest gain was observed in consumer goods, up by 1.84 percent, followed by intermediate goods and capital goods which grew by 1.17 percent and 1.00 percent, respectively.

Compared with June 2020, industrial producer prices for consumer goods decreased by 0.13 percent while capital goods dropped 0.11 percent. However, an increase of 2.40 percent in intermediate goods led to a month-on-month rise of 0.93 percent. There was no change in the energy sector.

Non-domestic prices registered an increase of 0.85 percent from July 2019: a rise of 1.24 percent within the euro area and of 0.65 in the non-euro area. The Index for non-domestic prices also climbed from June this year, up by 1.98 within the euro area and by 0.72 in the non-euro area.

