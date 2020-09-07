Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Insights, Malta News, News, NSO

Malta: Industrial Production Index up for second month

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Index of Industrial Production rose by 1.3 percent in July from the month before, driven mainly by an increase in capital goods which soared by 11.1 percent in the period. This was the second consecutive rise since a sharp -6.7 percent decline in April.

Data by the National Statistics Office indicates a decrease in the production of energy (-2.7%) and in intermediate goods (-0.9%) while consumer goods edged up by 0.1 percent.

Compared to July 2019, the seasonally adjusted Index was down by 2.7 percent although increases were registered in energy production (+2.8%) and consumer goods (+0.6%). The biggest drop year-on-year was observed in intermediate goods (-10.4%) while capital goods fell by -6.7 percent.

The highest total production Index this year was recorded in March, which was 2.5 percent more than the July figures.
%d bloggers like this: