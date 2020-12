Reading Time: < 1 minute

With effect from Monday 21 December and up to 4 January, children in the 2 to 18-year age group can get influenza nasal spray from Health Centres in Malta and Gozo.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that Malta had got hold of 25,000 nasal sprays so that children will be protected against influenza without the need for a vaccination.

Source: TVM

Updated 1728

