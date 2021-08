Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 30-year-old inmate who attempted suicide at the so-called Corradino Correctional Facility was kept in solitary confinement for at least 10 days, TV host and journalist Peppi Azzopardi said.

Azzopardi said the man was placed in solitary confinement for at least 10 days, “locked in a cell for 23 hours” when prison authorities knew that he was a drug addict nd had shown suicidal tendencies during a previous stay in prison.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745