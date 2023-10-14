Malta insists on two-state solution for Israel-Palestinian conflict / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 14 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta insists on two-state solution for Israel-Palestinian conflict

Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated Malta’s steadfast support for a two-state solution amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He stated, “Malta has always maintained a consensus in advocating for a two-state solution, and this remains our position.” The Maltese government has consistently promoted a two-state resolution and remains committed to actively advocating for peace. Furthermore, Abela emphasized Malta’s dedication to condemning all forms of violence and consistently conveying a message of peace. He also reaffirmed the stance of the parliament, which was confirmed in the House earlier this week. (Maltatoday)

Ministry issues call for five new magistrates

The Justice Ministry has issued a call for the appointment of five magistrates, with one of them set to replace an existing magistrate who is being promoted to a judgeship. Anticipating this announcement, Minister Jonathan Attard had mentioned that the Chief Justice would now have the capacity to assign four magistrates to exclusively handle magisterial inquiries. The initiative to establish magistrates exclusively dedicated to inquiries has been a long-standing commitment and is in response to the strain placed on the legal system due to the backlog of unfinished magisterial inquiries. Attard pointed out that as of September, there were 1,723 pending magisterial inquiries, some of which dated back 40 years. (Times of Malta)

Minors get 100 hours of community service after courier assault

Two minors were sentenced to probation after assaulting a food courier who had delivered their order to Marsaxlokk. The 16-year-olds attacked the delivery man with a hammer in a parking area near the football ground and also stole his motorcycle due to dissatisfaction with the delivered food. The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the minors’ arrest and subsequent guilty pleas in court. Upon the request of their legal representatives, Magistrate Gabriella Vella ordered a social assessment report before sentencing. Subsequently, the court imposed a 3-year probation period and mandated them to complete 100 hours of community service. Additionally, one of the individuals, who struggles with substance abuse, was placed under a treatment order. (TVM)

