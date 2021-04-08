Malta: Institute of Accountants condemns rogue professionals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times publishes a letter to members by the president of the Institute of Accountants, Fabio Axisa, who said that the actions of a few individuals are bringing the entire profession into disrepute. Axisa said the Institute is “no home” for those who facilitate financial crime.

The paper reports on a government plan for reopening of schools and non-essential businesses starting from the coming Monday. No dates have been outlined for restaurants and bars, gymnasiums, and organised sports.

