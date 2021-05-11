Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who revealed that his ministry is collaborating with the health and foreign affairs ministries to secure Malta’s place on the UK’s travel green list. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-10/local-news/Government-authorities-working-to-get-Malta-onto-the-UK-s-green-list-Tourism-Minister-says-6736233344

Another story quotes Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo who said that he is for dialogue, not threats. His comments came after the hunters’ lobby warned the Animal Welfare Commissioner and Child Commissioner that they would seek their resignation.

