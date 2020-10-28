Malta: Intermediate goods push annual Producer Price Index down

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The annual variation in the producer prices of intermediate goods dropped by 3.06 percent in September, pulling the Producer Price Index down by 0.99 percent. Data by the National Statistics Office shows that, compared to September 2019, industrial prices for intermediate goods grew by 0.39 for the domestic market but fell by 3.97 percent for the non-domestic market.

Total Indices for the domestic market rose by 1.60 percent, registering increases in consumer goods (+4.93%) and capital goods (+0.22%). The industrial capital goods Index for non-domestic markets, also grew by 0.39 percent but consumer goods dropped by 1.95 percent.

Compared with August 2020, the industrial producer price index decreased by 0.56 percent, recording declines in consumer goods (+1.0%) and intermediate goods (+0.60%). Capital goods rose by 0.02 percent and there was no change in energy production. In August, the Producer Price Index was down by 1.00 from the previous month, the biggest drop registered this year.

