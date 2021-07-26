Malta: Internal tourism accounts for 90% of Gozo visitors in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Domestic tourism between Malta and Gozo rose to 360,460 in 2020, an increase of 52 per cent from 2019. Data by the National Statistics Office shows that nearly 97 per cent of tourism flowed towards the Gozo region which includes Comino.

The number of tourists from Malta to Gozo rose to 348,000, higher than 227,000 in 2018 and 215,000 in 2019. Tourism in the other direction fell to 12,000 from 22,000 in 2019 and 18,000 in 2018.

Total tourist nights stood at 1,064,868, an increase of 72 per cent year-on-year, while the average length of stay also grew from 2.6 days to 3.0. The rise in visitors and nights pushed the combined expenditure to €59.4 million, up 51 per cent from the previous year even though per capita expenditure decreased by €1 to €165.