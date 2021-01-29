Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Investigator says Yorgen Fenech was prepared to flee

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech during which inspector Keith Arnaud testified that messages found on the businessman’s phone suggested that he wanted to escape from Malta before the arrest took place.

Another story reports that the 25-year-old son of European Commissioner Helena Dalli was sentenced three months in jail for trafficking ecstasy at a party in 2013. The Magistrate acknowledged that the accused had helped the police with the investigation.

