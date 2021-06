Reading Time: < 1 minute



A total of 86 migrants in distress within Malta’s search and rescue zone were rescued by the Italian coastguard as the Maltese authorities refused to get involved, according to German NGO RESQSHIP.

The NGO Alarm Phone brought the case to light saying the migrants in distress had fled from Libya on a boat whose engine had stalled. The NGO said that the migrants were exhausted and needed to be rescued immediately.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745