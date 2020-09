Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nurses at the Intensive Therapy Unit and the Oncology Centre will be following union directives as from Wednesday after reporting burnout caused by a shortage of staff.

In a letter sent to the permanent secretary, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said the shortage of nurses was an issue that the health division was taking too lightly.

