A peak in COVID cases registered at the beginning of January is decreasing, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Friday during her weekly update.

Her comments come hours after doctors sounded the alarm about the flow of COVID-19 patients to Mater Dei hospital, calling for a weekend curfew. Gauci insisted that the authorities implemented measures whenever deemed necessary.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1744

