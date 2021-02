Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passenger traffic through Malta International Airport dropped by 90.7% in January, with 38,938 passengers travelling through the airport.

The company said January was its worst month since reopening in July 2020; stemming partly from recent travel bans and more stringent requirements in popular markets such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Source: MaltaToday



