Malta: John Bundy wins unfair dismissal claim against state broadcaster

The Times reports that former Public Broadcasting Services CEO John Bundy won a claim of unfair dismissal and the state broadcaster was ordered by Industrial Tribunal to pay him €226,000 in compensation.

Another story follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech and quotes a witness who saw the explosion that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. Bidnija resident Francis Sant said he heard a bang before the car the journalist was driving blew up.

