Malta: Johnson & Johnson vaccine added to inoculation programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be added to the Malta programme from the coming week after it was approved by the European Medicines Authority. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-30/local-news/Maltese-man-who-contracted-Covid-19-in-India-passes-away-6736233065

Another report says the European Parliament passed a resolution for free Covid-19 testing by members to facilitate travel this summer. According to projections, the EU adult population should reach 70 per cent vaccination by the end of the season.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...